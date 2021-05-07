Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people arriving in WB, says Railways

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
India vs Australia 1st Test: Likely opening pair for India in Adelaide
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
-
Those arriving in West Bengal by train must carry a negative RT-PCR report for a test conducted within 72 hours of train departure, the Railways have said.
West Bengal is the newest among several states which have made it mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR tests for arrival into the state.
"Notwithstanding such RT-PCR negative report, proper thermal and health screening of all passengers must also be conducted by the railway staff before boarding," wrote HK Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Department, West Bengal, in a letter to the Railways.
Passengers travelling in trains are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travelling and, at the destination, the Railways said.
West Bengal, which went to polls last month, has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections and at present, has 1,21,872 active COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU