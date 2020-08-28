Nepal adds 927 cases; country's coronavirus tally now crosses 36,000-mark

The cases in on Friday crossed the 36,000-mark after 927 new cases were confirmed.

The country on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,111 new infections.

At a press briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that 927 persons tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of infections to 36,546.

The COVID-19 death toll in reached 195 with 12 more fatalities reported in various parts of the country in the past 24 hours.

The health authorities carried out 10,229 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at various labs across the country in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Kathmandu valley reported 415 new cases of the in the past 24 hours.

With 169 people recovering from COVID-19 on Friday, the country's total number of recoveries stands at 20,242, Gautam said.

There are currently 16,019 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country.

