Nepal receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid from Japan

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
With India funding, Nepal inaugurates two crucial infrastructure projects
Nepal Police kill Indian national along Indo-Nepal border
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
New Nepal budget highlights Covid-19 control, economic recovery
-
Nepal received the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan on Saturday, local media reports said.
Japan's envoy to Kathmandu Kikuta Yutaka handed over 05,13,420 vaccines to Nepal's Minister of Health and Population Umesh Shrestha at the country's Tribhuvan International Airport.
On Sunday evening, the vaccine's second batch will arrive in Kathmandu. The remaining half doses will be brought to the country soon, The Himalayan Times reported quoting Nepal's Foreign Affairs Ministry as saying.
Through the vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, Japan had promised to provide nearly 1.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Kathmandu.
"Nepal appreciates Japan for their generous provision of life-saving vaccine to Nepal through COVAX. These Japanese-made AstraZeneca COVID vaccines will be administered to the senior citizens who are waiting for second shots of vaccines of this group," the country's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release on Saturday.
On Saturday, the country reported 2,231 new infections in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases reached to 7,12,740. Nepal has vaccinated nearly 68,02,415 people so far across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU