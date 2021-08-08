Number of Covid cases in Brazil rises by 43,033 to over 20.15 million

-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 43,033 to 20,151,779 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Saturday.
According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 990 to 562,752 people within the same period of time.
More than 18.89 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 42,159 new coronavirus cases, with 1,056 fatalities.
