JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NGT junks plea to recall order banning short life PVC, chlorinated plastics

Mumbai's Dharavi reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,300
Business Standard

Nepal reports record 4,364 Covid-19 cases in single day, tally at 98,617

Nepal on Thursday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 4,364 people testing positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 98,617

Topics
Nepal | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Coronavirus, covid, tests

Nepal on Thursday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 4,364 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 98,617.

The country also reported 12 new deaths on Thursday, pushing the number of fatalities to 590, the health ministry said.

Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported from within Kathmandu valley alone, according to a health ministry official.

The total number of active cases in the country as of Thursday stands at 26,684.

The ministry spokesperson said that 2,675 patients, who earlier detected COVID-19 positive, have been discharged after their recovery in the last 24-hours.

So far, 71,343 people have been discharged from the health facilities following their recovery, the ministry said.

A total of 18,437 tests were conducted on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU