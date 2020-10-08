Nepal reports record 4,364 Covid-19 cases in single day, tally at 98,617

-
Nepal on Thursday recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 4,364 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 98,617.
The country also reported 12 new deaths on Thursday, pushing the number of fatalities to 590, the health ministry said.
Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported from within Kathmandu valley alone, according to a health ministry official.
The total number of active cases in the country as of Thursday stands at 26,684.
The ministry spokesperson said that 2,675 patients, who earlier detected COVID-19 positive, have been discharged after their recovery in the last 24-hours.
So far, 71,343 people have been discharged from the health facilities following their recovery, the ministry said.
A total of 18,437 tests were conducted on Thursday.
