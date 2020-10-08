Restrictions for rallies relaxed, masks mandatory: Madhya Pradesh minister

-
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister
Narottam Mishra on Thursday said in its fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines, the Union Home Ministry has relaxed the restriction on gathering of more than 100 people at political rallies.
Speaking to reporters here, the minister, however, said use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing will continue as before.
"As per the Union Home Ministry, the restriction on gathering of more than 100 persons at a political rally has been relaxed. But use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing will continue as usual," Mishra said.
Meanwhile, when asked about the stone-pelting incident on state Congress chief Kamal Nath's cavalcade in Anuppur, Mishra termed it as a "sponsored programme" of the Congress to gain cheap popularity.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists showed black flags to Nath's cavalcade when he was proceeding for an election rally at Anuppur on Wednesday.
