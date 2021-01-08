No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Bird Flu: 2,403 birds dead in Himachal, number likely to increase
J&K bans import of live birds after 150 crows found dead in Udhampur
Centre directs states, UTs to take possible steps for containing bird flu
Bird flu alert sounded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur after crow deaths
Don't fall for social media rumours, no bird flu case yet: Noida DM
-
Amid bird flu scare following
the death of over 100 poultry birds in Khordha district, the Odisha government on Thursday asked people not to panic over the incident as the avian influenza virus test came negative in all five selected samples.
The Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Department in a statement said that people can consume chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products produced in the state after properly cooking them.
Panic sparked after around 120 poultry birds were found dead at Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram Panchayat under Begunia block of Khurdha District.
"A State Level Special Supervisory Team along with the District Level Rapid Response Teams rushed to the Govindpur village and took stock of the situation. Five of the dead birds have been taken to ADRI for laboratory investigation," an official said.
"All five samples have been tested negative for Avian Influenza virus based on the Avian Influenza virus antigen test," he said adding that rest of the dead birds was buried in deep burial method with proper disinfection measures.
The Special Supervisory Team and Rapid Response Teams have sanitised the farm premises with proper application of disinfectants, he said.
The official also said that there is no other case of death of birds in the surrounding area of the farm. However, more samples have been taken from adjoining areas for testing, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU