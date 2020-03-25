Neuberg Diagnostics starts Covid-19 testing at its Chennai laboratory

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, a start-up in the PathLab chain segment, today announced the commencement of Covid-19 testing at its Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, Chennai, following approval from ICMR.

Neuberg is the only Lab Chain in India whose four facilities have been approved by ICMR and will offer COVID–19 Real Time PCR tests through its laboratory in Ahmedabad (Neuberg Supratech), Bengaluru (Neuberg Anand), Chennai (Neuberg Ehrlich) and Pune (Neuberg AG).

G S K Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said that India is currently at Stage-2 and Stage-3 of the disease spread.

"The Government of India is taking the right measures to curtail its spread. Neuberg is happy to support its efforts towards testing of a symptomatic individual currently and later asymptomatic individuals, as it may be required to augment the travel ban, identify individuals with the infection, isolate them so that the virus can be curtailed,” he said.





“We have also set up a special support fund for the weaker sections of the society. Through this we will offer free of cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions,” added Velu.

Neuberg will be scaling up its capacity up to 2,000-2,500 tests a day as per ICMR guidelines by next week.

Dr. Saranya Narayan, Technical Director & Chief Microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, Chennai has started collecting COVID samples from the lab as well as home from 8 am to 4 pm. The mandatory requirement is the Identity and Address proof, Requisition/Prescription from Physician with their Medical registration number. Neuberg will provide reports within 24 hours in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune and within 48 hours from other cities subject to uninterrupted courier movements.”

“Reporting and sample acceptance will be strictly in accordance with the ICMR guidelines and will follow ICMR prescribed MRP of Rs 4500,” she added.



As per the guidelines issued by ICMR for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories, Neuberg will provide the test to an individual only when prescribed by a qualified physician, while also adhering to the sample collection and testing guidelines set by ICMR. All COVID-19 positive samples will be transported to ICMR-NIV ( Institute of Virology), Pune under suitable Biosafety and Biosecurity precautions as laid down by ICMR, said in the release.