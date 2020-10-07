New city near Panaji to be developed on lines of Navi Mumbai: Goa CM

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says community transmission may have begun in Goa
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Goa CM announces Rs 163 cr plan for fisheries sector
Goa CM continues working from home after testing Covid-19 positive
Not wearing mask may yield prison term in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
Goa to document how it fought Coronavirus pandemic: CM Pramod Sawant
-
The Goa government is planning to develop a parallel city at a short distance from Panaji, on the lines of Mumbai's Navi Mumbai township, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a function organised by the state government-run Economic Development Corporation, Sawant also said that the parallel city will be developed in the Merces village, which shares its borders with the Panaji city's land borders.
"The next parallel city to Panaji will be in Merces and it will be an attraction. It will be like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," Sawant said. The Corporation will be anchoring government efforts to develop the parallel city, he also said.
The state capital is administered by the only civic corporation in the state and has a population of around 1.14 lakh spread over 76 sq kms.
The announcement of the new parallel city comes at a time when the state has witnessed large scale in-migration, resulting in rampant urbanisation especially in and around the state's tourism friendly coastal belt and already existing townships like Margao, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, etc.
--IANS
maya/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU