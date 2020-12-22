New coronavirus strain still not found in India: Health official

The new more transmissible strain of the detected in Britain has not yet been found in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as health authorities prepared to screen all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom since Nov. 25.

"(And) as of now, it has no impact on the potential of vaccines being developed in our country and (which) are available in other countries," said Dr VK Paul, a member of government think-tank NITI Aayog.

India has suspended all flights from Britain starting Wednesday until the end of the year.