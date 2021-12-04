New coronavirus variant Omicron reported confirmed in 10 US states

Cases of the Omicron variant have been reported by officials in five additional US states today, bringing the total number of states with confirmed infections to ten.

New Omicron variant cases were reported in the states of Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Utah on Friday, according to officials. Cases were also reported earlier this week in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York.

Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa, has emerged as a variant of concern, prompting new travel restrictions and public measures in the and primarily Western countries.

The Biden administration has said that the Omicron variant is a cause for concern but not for alarm. White House COVID-19 experts said the is in a better position to deal with the Omicron than with previous variants.

South Africa health officials said the infections were discovered in fully vaccinated individuals, the cases were mild and the initial reactions in the and other primarily Western countries - overblown.

