Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi reports 54 new infections, 29 recoveries, no death

Delhi reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the state health bulletin, 29 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to14,15,814.

The national capital reported no death due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the death toll stands at 25,098. The city has 332 active cases.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.09 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. A total of 62,221 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,11,00,447.

The bulletin said 1,07,293 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,29,61,978.

