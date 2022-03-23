New farm group to press for MSP law, months after govt repealed reforms

-
ALSO READ
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Is legalising MSP a panacea for India's agri-troubles?
MSP bigger issue for farmers: Navjot Sidhu on repeal of farm laws
Repeal farm laws in Parliament, guarantee MSP: Tikait on PM Modi's promise
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
-
After the agitation to repeal farm laws, a group of farmers on Tuesday floated a new front to press for their demand for a law for guaranteeing minimum support prices for farm produce.
Raju Shetti, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra and leader of the Swabhimani Paksha, said a decision to launch the MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha was taken at a meeting of various farmers' organizations here.
"We will launch an agitation under the banner of MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha. In the next six months, we will visit every district in every state to create awareness about MSP," Shetti said after the meeting of farmers' leaders attended by V M Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Rampal Jat from Haryana, Balraj Singh from Punjab, Rajaram Singh from Jharkhand among others.
The leaders decided to push for adopting a resolution by every gram sabha (village council) demanding statutory guarantee for minimum support price for farm produce.
Shetti said the village councils will be urged to send such resolutions to the President of India.
He said a three-day farmers' convention will be held in the capital to announce a nation wide agitation on the issue.
Shetti said the farmers should get MSP for their farm produce on the lines of the Fair Remunerative Price that is fixed by the Centre for payments to cane growers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU