Science more challenging than entrepreneurship, says Krishna Ella

-
ALSO READ
Booster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
6 months post second dose ideal for booster: Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Bharat Biotech enters into partnership with Biofabri for TB vaccine
Global community can tap India's Covid vaccine capacity, say firms
-
Bharat Biotech may have gained immense popularity with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, but the firm's founder and chairman Krishna Ella says science remains his passion and that being a vaccine maker is more challenging than entrepreneurship.
His company's website states that Krishna Ella is a research scientist in molecular biology.
"I am still a scientist... Science is my passion," Ella said when asked which is more exciting and challenging to him between being a scientist or entrepreneur.
He was speaking during a conversation with Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad on Tuesday. Suchitra Ella, JMD of Bharat Biotech, also participated in the interactive session.
Science is also very challenging as scientists working in the vaccine field need to compete globally, Krishna Ella said.
Systems, once they are put in place, can drive entrepreneurship, but science cannot be driven by entrepreneurship, he added.
Safety was at the top of the mind while setting out on the journey of making vaccines, he said.
"I looked at only one thing. Safety, safety, safety. It is the most crucial thing in a vaccine," he said, adding that even if a vaccine does not end up helping a person, it should not harm the recipient.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the efforts of Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella in bringing out Covaxin during the pandemic.
Soundararajan, who felicitated Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella on the occasion, said the country is proud of the indigenous vaccine and the vaccine makers.
The country has successfully taken up the world's largest vaccination drive to combat COVID-19, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU