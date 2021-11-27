New variant serious threat, govt should provide vaccine security: Rahul

Former Congress chief on Saturday expressed concern over the new variant and asked the government to provide vaccine security to the people of the country.

His remarks come amid rising global concerns over the new strain of the deadly virus that the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a variant of concern.

"New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI (government of India) gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag #Omicron.

He also questioned the government's vaccination coverage numbers saying, "Bad vaccination figures can't be hidden for long behind one man's photo."



The country's Covid vaccination certificates contain a photo of the prime minister.

During the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the new variant of the along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said.

The PM asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".

