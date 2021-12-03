New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How Delta, Kappa variants of Covid-19 evade immune system
UP coronavirus update: Kappa variant found in Sant Kabir Nagar patient
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Ireland reports 1st case of Omicron variant of Covid-19, says govt
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
-
As many as five cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have surfaced in New York City, taking cumulative tally in the US to eight.
"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," informed Governor of New York State in a tweet on Friday.
Other cases of infection with the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the US have been reported in the state of Minnesota, Colorado, while the first case was confirmed in the state of California.
A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU