New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8

As many as five cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have surfaced in City, taking cumulative tally in the US to eight.

" State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," informed Governor of State in a tweet on Friday.

Other cases of infection with the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the US have been reported in the state of Minnesota, Colorado, while the first case was confirmed in the state of California.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

