Biden says US launching family vaccination clinics to get shots in one stop

-
ALSO READ
White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee
Get vaccinated or get Covid: Health minister tells Germans as cases spike
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 202.6 million, 4.29 million deaths reported
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 221 mn, deaths surge to more than 4.57 mn
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 240 mn, deaths surge to more than 4.8 mn
-
The United States is launching hundreds of family vaccination clinics across the country to provide locations where families can get COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses all in one place, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"Today I'm announcing that we're going to launch hundreds of new family vaccination clinics across the country. These sites will offer vaccinations for the whole family in one stop. Children can get vaccinated, parents can get vaccinated and get their first or second shots, or their booster shots," Biden said during remarks at the National Institute of Health.
The clinics will be located in community health centres and other trusted locations, Biden said. Some will be mobile in order to serve hard-to-reach communities, Biden added.
Biden announced the effort as part of a broader federal government plan to combat COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant over the winter months, during which time cases are expected to rise.
The five-point plan also included measures to expand nationwide vaccine and booster outreach, expand COVID-19 testing access, bolster the government's response teams and accelerate efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world, Biden said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU