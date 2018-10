News Digest: NTPC to buy stressed assets, Akbar quits, stocks fall, & more

set to buy stressed assets

NTPC, India's largest power utility, has received support from banks for funding its plan to buy assets landing in insolvency courts. The state-owned power generator is learnt to have evaluated all the 32 stressed coal-based units and shortlisted eight to nine of them, totalling 10 gigawatts (Gw).





The government's plan to meet divestment target through share buybacks by large public sector undertakings (PSUs) is likely to put additional burden on their already strained balance sheet. Listed PSUs (excluding banks and oil & gas companies) reported net debt to equity ratio of 0.7x in FY18 (on average), which is the highest in FY18 and up from 0.54x a year ago. (RIL), the country's largest company by market capitalisation, said on Wednesday it was acquiring majority stakes in & Datacom and for Rs 52.30 billion. M J Akbar, who was accused by more than a dozen women journalists of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, caved in and resigned on Wednesday. has filed a criminal defamation case in court against Priya Ramani, one of those who named him as a culprit, and the first hearing of his complaint is scheduled for Thursday (October 18). The benchmark indices fell sharply from their day's high on Wednesday as liquidity fears weighed on investor sentiment and dragged down shares of non-banking financial companies. will enter the business with French energy major Total SA. The two have signed an agreement to invest in downstream. This will include a foray into retail, with the duo opening 1,500 outlets to supply compressed (CNG) and develop various liquefied (LNG) projects.