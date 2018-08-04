News digest: RCom's asset sale, Jeep design, monsoon forecast, and more

SC allows to sell telecom assets worth Rs 181 billion to Reliance Jio

The on Friday allowed Anil Ambani-owned (RCom) to sell its telecom assets worth about Rs181 billion to Reliance Jio, controlled by his elder brother Mukesh Ambani. The transaction will help reduce its debt by half while giving crucial infrastructure, including spectrum, to RJio. Read more

accuses M&M of Jeep design infringement

Italian-American automotive major (FCA) has filed a trade complaint seeking to stop (M&M) from selling an off-road vehicle that it recently launched in the US, alleging that the Indian vehicle had ripped off designs from its iconic Jeep. Read more

Tata group, Dabur, among suitors for Kraft Heinz's Complan brand

Kraft Heinz Co. has narrowed the list of bidders for a portfolio of Indian businesses it’s selling that includes the children’s milk drink Complan, people with knowledge of the matter said.



The Tata group, the country’s biggest conglomerate, and India, the $11.3-billion consumer goods company, are among suitors selected for the second round of bidding, according to the people. The sale has also drawn an interest from an arm of Healthcare and other potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Read more

Worth $1.02 trillion, one equals India's top 50 firms put together

The value of Inc is now nearly the same as the combined value of India's top 50 blue-chip companies. The iPhone maker's market capitalisation at $1.02 trillion is not far behind the Nifty 50 index's $1.18 trillion, and may soon surpass it if the Cupertino-based technology giant continues its stellar run on the bourses. Apple's stock closed at $207.4 on Thursday.



The world's top five technology companies — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and — boast a total market capitalisation of $4.1 trillion, more than thrice that of India's Nifty 50 companies and nearly double that of India's market cap. Read more

removes cloud of uncertainty over monsoon

Days after private weather forecasting agency Skymet lowered its forecast for the 2018 southwest monsoon season to ‘below normal’, the state-run (IMD) said rain in August and September would be ‘normal’ at 95 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).



The IMD, however, used a different parameter than what it usually considers for full season forecasts. The latest forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 8 per cent. Read more