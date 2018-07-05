JUST IN
Facing govt ire over lynchings, WhatsApp says it alone can't stop rumours
News digest: Sebi deadline for ICICI bank, MSP hike, Sukhoi crash, and more

Kochhar did not respond to the notice by the June 7 deadline

Chanda Kochhar asked to reply to Sebi show cause notice by July 10

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has set a fresh deadline for ICICI Bank and its managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, to reply to a show-cause notice over alleged violation of listing disclosure norms. Read more HAL's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft crash to cost insurer Rs 2.5 billion


State-owned general insurer New India Assurance will have to fork out around Rs 2.5 billion in insurance claims to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), following the crash of its Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet near Nashik last week. Read more I-T's record recovery of Rs 1 trn contributes 10% to direct tax collection

The income tax (I-T) department made record recoveries of Rs 1 trillion in 2017-18, contributing 10 per cent to the total direct tax collection last financial year. Read more Steep hike in kharif MSPs may cost govt Rs 350 billion

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a sharp hike in minimum support prices (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2018-19 season in a bid to contain the farm sector distress. Read more


