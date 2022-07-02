JUST IN

Karnataka CM calls for affordable electric vehicles for common people
Top headlines: 'Capex route to economic revival', gold import duty hike
News updates: BJP's National Executive meeting to start in Hyderabad today
Bengal reports 1,739 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 2,031,164
Mumbai metro line 3 cannot start until car shed is prepared: Fadnavis
All states should enact Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand will: Dhami
Restoring constitutional rights of people only way to ensure peace: Farooq
Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from party posts
Monkeypox symptoms in UK patients differ from previous outbreaks: Study
DDA, WWF partner for nature-based activities at Delhi's Sanjay Van
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

News updates: BJP's National Executive meeting to start in Hyderabad today

Live news updates: The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi
Expansion of the party will be the key agenda of the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
Live news updates: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. 

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday removed Eknath Shinde who revolted against him and succeeded him as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister from the post of Shiv Sena leader. Shinde has been removed for indulging in "anti-party activities", said a Shiv Sena statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sat, July 02 2022. 07:27 IST