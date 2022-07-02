News updates: BJP's National Executive meeting to start in Hyderabad today

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday removed Eknath Shinde who revolted against him and succeeded him as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister from the post of Shiv Sena leader. Shinde has been removed for indulging in "anti-party activities", said a Shiv Sena statement.

Prime Minister spoke with Russian President on Friday during which he reiterated India's long-standing position on the situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two-day (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show.