Next speaker of Maharashtra assembly will be from Congress: Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Everything can't be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar
MVA govt running smoothly, will complete its full term: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai
From one crisis to another, Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is under pressure
Cannot ignore issues raised by protesting farmers, says Sharad Pawar
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the three constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have decided that the next speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be from the Congress party.
The post fell vacant after Congress MLA Nana Patole resigned in February this year to take over as the party's Maharashtra unit president.
Speaking to reporters in Baramati city in Pune district, Pawar said, "The three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) have decided that the new Speaker will be from the Congress party only. We all will support whatever the party (Congress) decides about the speaker (candidate)".
Recently, Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a call on filling the post of the speaker.
However, the election of Speaker cannot be held during the recently concluded two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.
Replying to a question on the suspension of 12 MLAs of the BJP during the monsoon session for alleged misbehaviour, Pawar said, "They were suspended based on what happened in the Assembly. Nothing much to dig into it...It is done".
The 12 MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in the chamber of the Assembly Speaker on July 5.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had alleged the move was aimed at reducing the number of BJP MLAs in the Lower House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU