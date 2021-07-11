Delhi govt allows training programmes, academic gatherings under unlock-7

-
As part of unlock-7, the Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday stating that no permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is required for holding training programmes such as Army, police, workers, skill, school and college training events.
Academic gatherings such as functions, lectures, and other academic programs at school, college have also been allowed.
Auditoriums and assembly halls of schools, educational institutions have also been permitted for educational training and meetings with 50 per cent capacity.
