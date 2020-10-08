NGT directs Haryana chief secy to chalk out strategy for waste disposal

-
ALSO READ
Unauthorised groundwater extraction for commercial use is criminal: NGT
NGT seeks report on steps taken to control sewage along Delhi-Agra highway
NGT asks CPCB to finalise SOP for restaurants and eateries along highways
NGT directs SPCBs to ensure scientific disposal of waste by oil refineries
Supreme Court asks selection panel to fill up NGT vacancies 'expeditiously'
-
Noting unsatisfactory state of affairs of compliance of environmental norms by group housing societies in Gurgaon, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana chief secretary to chalk out strategy for disposal of untreated sewage.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said stringent compliance regime has to be applied for protection of environment and public health and for upholding the Rule of Law.
The green panel said it has been seen in the recent past that allegations of non-compliance of environmental norms as well as conditions of grant of Occupancy Certificates are being flagrantly violated by project proponents of group housing projects in Haryana.
We have noticed unsatisfactory state of affairs of compliance of environmental norms in the State of Haryana in the context of fragrant violation in process of building projects.
The action taken so far is inadequate. Consistent with the directions issued in the said cases, we issue similar direction in the present matter requiring the Chief Secretary, Haryana to coordinate with all concerned Departments and adopt further suitable action plan which may include remedial action for the present matter, the bench said.
The compliance report may be filed by the Chief Secretary, Haryana before the next date by e-mail, the tribunal said while posting the matter for next hearing in January 20, 2021.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gurgaon resident Aditya Jakhar alleging disposal of untreated sewage in open by Sare Homes Society at Gurgaon, which was causing health hazard in the area.
The state pollution control board had told the NGT that sewage treatment plant of the project was not properly working and polluting discharge was being released illegally.
Prosecution has been initiated against M/s Ramprastha Saare Township, Village Wazirpur Meoka, Gurugram, on account of violation of environmental norms and also against the Directors of the project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU