JUST IN
G20 foreign ministers' meet: Jaishankar stresses need to find common ground
New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus
Election commissioners to be appointed by PM, opposition leader, CJI: SC
Trinamool Congress second richest party after BJP, Congress at third: ADR
Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court sets up expert committee for probe
Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet
Bengaluru civic agency to present Rs 11,000 cr budget for 2023-24
Delhi LG recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment
G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here
India logs 268 Covid cases, active tally at 2,439; recovery rate at 98.8%
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20 foreign ministers' meet: Jaishankar stresses need to find common ground
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi excise policy case: ED makes arrest in money laundering investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation

Topics
Delhi government | Enforcement Directorate | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy, officials said on Thursday.

Dhal was taken into custody on Wednesday night under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the ED will seek his custody.

According to a CBI FIR, AAP functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for the year 2021-22.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from the CBI FIR.

Till now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption done by government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders among others.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case by the CBI on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 12:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU