NIA files charge sheet against Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen members in terror case

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against six accused before a special court in Bhopal against six active cadres of Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants involved in propagating JMB ideology and motivating youth to perform Jihad against India.
The case was initially registered on March 14 at police station STF, Bhopal, and re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 5.
The chargesheet was filed against Fazar Ali alias Thuhidur Rahman alias Shuriful Mandal, Waliullah Milon alias Jahuruddin Pathan,.Jainul Abidin alias Akramul Hoque, Aqeel Ahmad Shaikh alias Ahmad, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan alias Shahban under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Investigations have established that the accused persons had conspired along with their associates to perform jihad and commit violent terrorist acts. They were found provoking the youth to carry out violent jihad in India for establishment of a Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law.
--IANS
atk/vd
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 07:34 IST