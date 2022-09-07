Ayan Mukerji opens up on why Ranbir-Alia didn't go inside Mahakal temple

-
ALSO READ
Ujjain: Ranbir and Alia decide against Mahakal temple visit due to protest
Lights, cameras, and security: Alia, Ranbir wedding festivities kick off
Delhi HC blocks 18 websites from streaming 'Brahmastra' ahead of release
Uptick in movie biz prompts exhibitors to increase screen count in FY23
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get married in a small, home ceremony
-
'Brahmastra maker Ayaan Mukerji addressed the issue of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being stopped from entering the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, at a media interaction here on Wednesday.
The film got into trouble after an old Ranbir comment on beef-eating surfaced on social media. The couple were visiting the temple to pray for the film when they were forced to skip the 'aarti' after protesters stopped them from entering.
"I was feeling really bad," Ayan said. "Honestly, Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for Darshan to the temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the motion poster was released and I had told myself that I would definitely go again before the release of the film and both of them were very keen to come with me."
He continued: "Till the end they were very keen to come with me but when we reached there and I heard about [the protest], I felt a little ... 'let me go alone'.
"I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and I just didn't want to take Alia there because of her current condition. I felt really bad and honestly, when I went in, I felt they could have come and had their darshan."
Ayan went on to add that the film was a "celebration of Indian culture". He said: "I think every single person is going to feel that positivity. This film stands for positivity and its positive energy will touch people."
'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will hit the screens on Sepetember 9.
--IANS
dc/srb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 20:54 IST