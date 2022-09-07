Ayan Mukerji opens up on why Ranbir-Alia didn't go inside Mahakal temple

'Brahmastra maker Ayaan Mukerji addressed the issue of and being stopped from entering the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, at a media interaction here on Wednesday.

The film got into trouble after an old Ranbir comment on beef-eating surfaced on social media. The couple were visiting the temple to pray for the film when they were forced to skip the 'aarti' after protesters stopped them from entering.

"I was feeling really bad," Ayan said. "Honestly, Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for Darshan to the temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the motion poster was released and I had told myself that I would definitely go again before the release of the film and both of them were very keen to come with me."

He continued: "Till the end they were very keen to come with me but when we reached there and I heard about [the protest], I felt a little ... 'let me go alone'.

"I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and I just didn't want to take Alia there because of her current condition. I felt really bad and honestly, when I went in, I felt they could have come and had their darshan."

Ayan went on to add that the film was a "celebration of Indian culture". He said: "I think every single person is going to feel that positivity. This film stands for positivity and its positive energy will touch people."

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will hit the screens on Sepetember 9.

--IANS

dc/srb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)