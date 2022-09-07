India committed to cut emissions intensity of GDP by 45%: Power Minister

-
ALSO READ
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with 2-week battery, Alexa support launched
More emissions reduction targets will help Indian fossil fuel giants: IEEFA
Earth Day 2022: Reduce reliance on fossil fuels, says Dalai Lama
Global energy crisis hastening end of fossil fuel dominance, says India
India's GDP grows 4.1% in Q4; expands 8.7% in FY22: Govt data
-
Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources.
Addressing the India Ideas Summit, he said that India contributes approximately 3.4 per cent to carbon dioxide emissions against 17.7 per cent of the world population. Despite these numbers, environment is a priority for India.
"By 2030, we want to increase our non-fossil fuel capacity by 50 per cent," Singh said in his address.
The Power Minister also spoke about progress made by India in energy transition, thus becoming the fastest-growing renewable energy capacity in the world. He also emphasised that India is working towards achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.
He further said that in the last two years, power demand has risen by 20 per cent in India, while India has managed to achieve 40 per cent of renewable energy target much before the actual deadline.
The conference was organised by the US-India Business Council.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 21:57 IST