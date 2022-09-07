JUST IN
India committed to cut emissions intensity of GDP by 45%: Power Minister
India committed to cut emissions intensity of GDP by 45%: Power Minister

Power Minister RK Singh said that India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 and achieve 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources

Topics
RK Singh | GDP | Renewable energy policy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

RK Singh
RK Singh

Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, he said that India contributes approximately 3.4 per cent to carbon dioxide emissions against 17.7 per cent of the world population. Despite these numbers, environment is a priority for India.

"By 2030, we want to increase our non-fossil fuel capacity by 50 per cent," Singh said in his address.

The Power Minister also spoke about progress made by India in energy transition, thus becoming the fastest-growing renewable energy capacity in the world. He also emphasised that India is working towards achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

He further said that in the last two years, power demand has risen by 20 per cent in India, while India has managed to achieve 40 per cent of renewable energy target much before the actual deadline.

The conference was organised by the US-India Business Council.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 21:57 IST

