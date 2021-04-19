Night curfew imposed in Kerala from Tuesday amid spike in infections

The government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from April 20 in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh.

The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.