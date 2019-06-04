23-yr old infected with Nipah virus in Kerala: All you should know

Almost a year after 'Nipah' (NiV) caused panic in Kerala after claiming over 17 lives, the deadly virus is back in the state. On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja confirmed that a 23-year-old college has been infected with the in Kochi. The results of blood samples of the student were tested at the Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The government is preparing a list of people who were in contact with the infected youth. The government has so far listed out at least 86 people who he came in contact with recently. They have been kept under observation and asked to report to the nearest medical facility if they develop influenza-like symptoms like fever, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat.

This is the fourth outbreak reported in India, with previous ones having occurred in 2001 (45 deaths), 2007 (5 deaths) and 2018 (17 deaths). What is this 'deadly Nipah virus'? Can it be contained? How does it spread? How is one infected by Nipah and what is the cure? - these are some of the points we've covered here.

(NiV)?

(NiV) infection is a zoonosis that can affect both humans and animals. Zoonosis refers to a disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals.

According to WHO, the host of Nipah virus is fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus (fruit-eating species).





How does it spread?

Nipah virus can spread through direct contact with infected bats, pigs, or from other NiV-infected people.

Symptoms of the Nipah virus

Typically, human infection presents as an encephalitic syndrome marked by fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation, mental confusion, coma, and potentially death.

How soon do Nipah symptoms appear?

Symptoms generally appear 5-14 days after exposure to Nipah virus.

Who all are at risk from Nipah virus?

People of all ages are at risk from Nipah virus in Asia.

How to prevent spread of Nipah virus?

This disease can be prevented by avoiding animals that are known to be infected. People in affected countries should also avoid eating or drinking date palm sap.

What are the treatments of Nipah virus?

According to WHO, there is no vaccine currently available for either humans or animals and NiV-infected patients are currently limited to supportive care (i.e., rest, fluid intake) to help manage symptoms. Early treatment with the antiviral drug, ribavirin, can reduce the duration of fever and the severity of disease. However, how well this treatment cures the disease or improves survival is still uncertain.

around the world

Bangladesh recorded several Nipah outbreaks in humans almost every year from 2001 to 2013. The virus has been detected in Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Madagascar in Southern Africa and Ghana in West Africa on fruit bats or bats seropositive to NiV antibodies, according to a 2013 ICMR-sponsored research paper.

Should children be excluded from school, work or other activities if they have Nipah virus?

Yes. Person-to-person transmission of Nipah has been reported.