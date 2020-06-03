JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

No data breach of customers' financial details with BHIM app, says NPCI
Business Standard

'Nisarga' set to become a severe cyclonic storm; PM Modi assures support

The storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, on June 3 afternoon

Topics
Cyclone | Narendra Modi | Uddhav Thackeray

Agencies  |  Mumbai/Ahmedabad 

cyclone in mumbai, cyclone nisarga
Cyclone in Mumbai. Photo: IMD

Cyclone 'Nisarga' is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" by Wednesday afternoon and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, on June 3 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, a senior official said here.

"Cyclonic Storm NISARGA over Arabian Sea. Very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm next 12 hrs," tweeted deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar, IMD, Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon.

While Harihareshwar in Raigad district of Maharashtra is around 190 km south of Mumbai, the Union Territory of Daman is around 170 km in the north of Maharashtra's capital.


Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office had said that out of 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state, ten have been deployed in coastal areas.


An alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, the CMO said. All these are coastal areas.

The cyclonic storm could pose another challenge for Maharashtra which is already battling a steep surge in coronavirus cases.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat and assured them of all help from the Centre.
Modi also spoke with the administrator of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Additional teams are also being airlifted. Rescue and relief teams of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have been put on standby.

Over 19 killed in Assam landslides

At least 19 people were killed and two others seriously injured in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assam's Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday morning, officials said. SDRF personnel have rushed to the three landslide sites and recovered the bodies, officials added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives.   PTI
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 00:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU