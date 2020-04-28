JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IITs, other institutes develop innovative devices to fight coronavirus

Take action to help civil aviation operate seamlessly: IATA to regulators
Business Standard

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests Covid-19 positive

A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has tested positive for coronavirus

Press Trust of India 

NITI Aayog
Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine

The NITI Aayog building in the national capital was sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has tested positive for Covid-19. Today, at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar advisor at NITI Aayog told PTI. He further said that those who came in contact with the person had been asked to go on a self-quarantine.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates

"We are following the necessary protocol. The health ministry has been informed and all due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

ALSO READ: IITs, other institutes develop innovative devices to fight coronavirus

Recently, the civil aviation ministry headquarters had also been sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15 tested positive for Covid-19.
First Published: Tue, April 28 2020. 13:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU