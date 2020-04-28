NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests Covid-19 positive

The building in the capital was sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has tested positive for Covid-19. Today, at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar advisor at told PTI. He further said that those who came in contact with the person had been asked to go on a self-quarantine.

"We are following the necessary protocol. The health ministry has been informed and all due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

Recently, the civil aviation ministry headquarters had also been sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15 tested positive for Covid-19.