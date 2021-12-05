NMR train services cancelled till December 14 due to heavy rains

-
ALSO READ
Passengers safe as 7 coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
Railways may scrap first private train operations tender over viability
Railways operating 846 passenger trains in view of Covid: Govt
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
-
Anticipating rains and resultant landslides on the track, services on the Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam have been cancelled till December 14.
Since both Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days, Railways decided to cancel the services till December 14, considering the safety of passengers, the department sources said on Sunday.
The train services, a major tourist attraction, had to be frequently cancelled between Mettupalayam, the starting point and Coonoor, 15 kms from Queen of Hills Udhgamandalam, due to landslide and boulders falling on the track since September.
The landslides occur near Kallar and Hillgrove 10 km from Mettupalayam and the passengers had to be brought back in buses.
Considering the safety of the passengers and also rains during the North-east monsoon, railways cancelled the services and efforts were on to clear all the debris and make the track a safe passage, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU