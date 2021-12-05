BJP won't topple govt, will win Rajasthan on its own steam in 2023: Shah

Hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister for accusing the of trying to bring down his government last year, Union Home Minister on Sunday said the party will never topple the government and will come to power in the state with a strong mandate in 2023.

He exuded confidence that the will win the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan with two-thirds majority.

"They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? will never topple your government. The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023," Shah said while addressing a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs here.

Targeting the Congress, he said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', but the work to remove poverty was started after the Narendra Modi government was formed in 2014.

The Congress worked only to remove the poor instead of poverty, he charged.

