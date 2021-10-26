No bail for Aryan Khan yet as HC to continue hearing tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Aryan Khan tried to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses: NCB to HC
Cruise ship drugs party: Aryan Khan, 2 others get NCB custody till Oct 4
Drug controversy has not dented Shahrukh's popularity as brand: Experts
Aryan Khan shifted to general barracks of prison after quarantine ends
Aryan case: NCB witness' bribe allegations sparks off Maha political storm
-
The Bombay High Court will continue on Wednesday hearing on a bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, arrested in a case of alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.
Justice N W Sambre on Tuesday commenced hearing on the bail application.
Aryan Khan's lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has no evidence against the 23-year-old, and he was wrongly arrested and has been kept in jail for over 20 days.
"There is no evidence of consumption, no recovery of drugs and absolutely no evidence to show his participation in this so-called conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the NCB," senior advocate Rohatgi said.
Rohatgi completed his arguments after which the court said it would continue the hearing on the bail pleas of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Wednesday.
The court will on Wednesday also hear the arguments of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB.
Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. A special NDPS Act court has rejected his bail plea.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU