No Cabinet decision on privatisation of two PSBs: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
TMS Ep52: Bank privatisation, Covid-19 data, markets and Norovirus
Privatisation buzz lifts Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank stocks by 20%
Is India getting its act together on privatisation?
Govt seeks to appoint advisors to assist IDBI Bank privatisation
-
The Cabinet has not taken any decision on privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which the government had announced in Budget 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
She was responding to a question on privatisation of two PSBs.
The objectives of the policy include enablement of growth of public sector enterprises through infusion of private capital, technology and best practices, the minister said.
"Consideration of various issues related to disinvestment is entrusted to the Cabinet Committee designated for this purpose/ Cabinet. Decision by the Cabinet Committee/Cabinet has not been taken in this regard," Sitharaman said further.
The bill related to privatisation of PSBs has been listed for the ongoing winter session of Parliament which ends on December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU