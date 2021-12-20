Axis Bank announces will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
AMNS India executes paperless bill discounting transaction with ICICI Bank
UK-based Tide forays into India, commits Rs 1,000-crore investment
Grade-A warehousing stock up 3.5% QoQ in second quarter of CY 2021
-
Axis Bank on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds.
In April this, the board of directors of Axis Bank had authorised it to borrow/raise funds in Indian currency/foreign currency by issue of debt instruments, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 bonds, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds among others up to an amount of Rs 35,000 crore.
"We now wish to inform you that the bank proposes to raise funds by issuing senior unsecured taxable redeemable non- convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par with base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of Rs 3,000 crore thereby aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Stock of Axis Bank traded at Rs 663.25 apiece on the BSE, down by 3.74 per cent from previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU