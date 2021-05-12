No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi

leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on May 11.

She said some vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.

"Around 16,000 doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. After Wednesday evening, Covaxin jabs will not be given at any centre," she said, presenting the "Vaccination Bulletin".

However, the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening, the MLA said.

The leader said 1.28 lakh doses were administered in the city on Tuesday.

A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.

