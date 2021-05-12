Uttar Pradesh reports 18,125 new coronavirus cases, 329 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Facing backlash, UP govt revises Covid-19 patients admission policy
2,183 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; state tally 507,602
Andhra Pradesh places order for 40 mn doses each of Covaxin, Covishield
Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav
Lalu's health stable, does not face any medical risks: J'khand prisons dept
-
Uttar Pradesh recorded 18,125 fresh COVID-19 cases that raised the infection count to 15,63,238, while 329 new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 16,372, officials said on Wednesday.
On the bright side, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.04 lakh in the past 11 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 85.7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases, while the number currently stands at 2,06,615, the official said.
With this, the total number of patients in the state who have recovered from the infection has risen to 13,40,251, Prasad added.
So far, over 4.36 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.45 lakh samples that were tested on Tuesday, he said.
Among the fresh cases, 1,52,725 are in home isolation, Prasad said.
He said that following the 'track, test and treat' policy, surveillance teams of the state government have reached 3.47 crore households, covering a total of 16.73 crore people.
Prasad said while 1.11 crore people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 29.35 lakh have received the second shot.
The programme of vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group is also going on in the state and so far 2.16 lakh in this category have been administered vaccines, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU