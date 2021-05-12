Delhi reports 13,287 new Covid cases, 300 deaths; positivity rate at 17%

-
The national capital reported 13,287 new coronavirus cases and 300 more fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate came down to 17 per cent, the lowest in nearly a month, according to the health department.
The 13,287 new cases came from 78,035 tests, including 63315 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted on Tuesday.
As many as 14,071 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said.
Now there are 82,725 active cases, down from 83,809 the previous day and 49,974 of them are in home isolation, it said.
The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,61,986 and the death toll at 20,310.
Over 12.58 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.
Of the 23,202 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 4,469 are vacant, it said.
Delhi had reported 12,481 cases on Tuesday, 12,651 cases on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.
The positivity rate reported Wednesday is the lowest since April 14, when it stood at 15.9 per cent. It has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17. It was 17.8 percent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.
On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.
The national capital had 347 deaths on Tuesday, 319 deaths on Monday, 273 deaths on Sunday and 332 deaths on Saturday.
The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
