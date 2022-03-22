No Covid-19 deaths in Odisha for five straight days; positivity at 0.07%

-
The daily coronavirus cases in Odisha on Tuesday were the lowest in nearly two years for the third consecutive day as 32 more people contracted the pathogen, the Health Department said.
The state registered no new fatality for the fifth straight day. There are 559 active COVID-19 cases, while Puri district has no coronavirus patient at present, according to a bulletin.
The daily positivity rate was 0.07 per cent and the infections were detected out of 43,419 sample tests. Seventy-three patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, it added.
On May 12, 2020, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when the state logged 23 infections. There were 40 cases on Monday.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,116 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.
The state has logged 12,87,225 COVID-19 cases, out of which 12,77,497 people have recovered so far.
