India's Covid vaccination drive epitome of power of Sabka Prayas: Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Mandaviya releases reports highlighting India's Covid vaccination programme
Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid situation in 8 states, UTs on Friday
SII urges Mandaviya to reduce gap between 2nd, precaution dose to 3 months
Ensure adequate availability of urea in Bihar: Lok Sabha MP to Mandaviya
Only Punjab reported 4 deaths due to oxygen shortage: Mandaviya
-
As India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 181.56 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the vaccination journey has been extraordinary and an epitome of the power of 'Sabka Prayas'.
"Powered by the spirit of 'Jan-Bhagidari', India's vaccination journey has been extraordinary and an epitome of the power of 'Sabka Prayas'," he said in a tweet.
The Health Minister also shared the chart of the vaccination journey in the country.
The world's largest COVID vaccination drive began in India on January 16, 2021. In a period of 145 days, India administered 25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 9, 2021. On August 4, 2021, the vaccination coverage reached the 50 crore mark.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.
India crossed 75 crore vaccinations milestone on September 7, 2021, and achieved a milestone of 100 crore vaccinations on October 21, 2021.
On December 2, 2021, a total of 125 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country. India on January 9, 2022, crossed the 150 crore vaccine mark while on February 19, India crossed the 175 crore vaccination mark.
As on March 22, COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,81,56,01,944.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 34 lakh (34,19,633) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU