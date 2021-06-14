No cyber breach into National Informatics Centre email system, says govt

-
There has been no cyber breach into the email system of the government, maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), an official release said on Sunday.
The email system is “totally safe and secure”, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said while dismissing a report claiming that data breaches in organisations such as Air India, BigBasket and Domino’s had exposed email accounts and passwords of NIC emails to hackers.
It further noted that cyber security breach on external portals may not impact the users of Government email service, unless the Government users have registered on these portals using their official email address and used the same password as the one used in that email account.
