No decision on nationwide National Register of Citizens yet: Govt in LS

The government has not taken any decision yet to prepare a nationwide Register of Citizens (NRC), the was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on December 12, 2019 and had come into force on January 10, 2020 and the people covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified.

Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the level, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said as far as Assam is concerned, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on August 31, 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)