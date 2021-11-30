IIT Bombay congratulates alumnus Parag Agrawal on elevation as Twitter CEO

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant

Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from in 2005. He started working at in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017, the institute tweeted.

Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there.

Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University.

Twitter's outgoing CEO Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

