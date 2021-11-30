IIT Bombay congratulates alumnus Parag Agrawal on elevation as Twitter CEO

-
ALSO READ
Twitter's Parag Agrawal joins club of Indian-origin execs at global giants
Amazon India to impart core skills to make students industry-ready
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tasked to do a job Jack Dorsey struggled with
-
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter.
Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017, the institute tweeted.
Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there.
Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University.
Twitter's outgoing CEO Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU