PM Modi is and will remain committed to farmers: Agri Minister Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Agri minister Tomar appeals farmers to end seven-month long protest
Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
Failed to explain benefits of farm laws to some farmers of nation: Tomar
Narendra Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir on 7 months of agitation
Farmers' hard work made agri, allied sectors resilient to Covid: Tomar
-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, responding to attacks by the Opposition parties over the farmers' issues, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is and will remain committed towards farmers and agriculture".
Talking to IANS, Tomar said that the "historic works" that have been done during the last seven years of the Modi government to boost the agriculture sector and for the welfare of the farmers were "never done" during the tenure of the Congress government.
The Opposition parties, after the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws, are now demanding to enact MSP guarantee law and compensation to the farmers who died during the agitation.
The Union Minister was responding after the opposition accused the Centre of only "showing off" over the farmers' issues.
--IANS
stp/rha/shs/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU