JUST IN
India doesn't believe quality of democracy decided by others: Jaishankar
Ankita murder case: Crucial evidence probably destroyed, says former DGP
Two JeM terrorists killed by BSF in encounter at J-K's Kulgam district
Govt declares PFI as unlawful association for 5 years with immediate effect
Maneka Gandhi slams Rajasthan govt over spread of lumpy skin disease
Ex-Dy Registrar of Companies, 3 others arrested in Kolkata chit fund case
Allahabad HC reserves order on plea against UP CM for Alwar speech in 2018
Mamata Banerjee voices happiness over Bengal's Jal Jeevan Mission feat
J-K DGP calls for alertness in Rajouri border areas of ahead of Shah's tour
Spike in oil price is breaking India's back, says Jaishankar in US
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Must not let current developments jeopardise 2030 Agenda: S Jaishankar
Business Standard

No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment: Jaishankar

Asserting that it exercises a choice that it believes is in its national interest, India said it has no difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment and spare parts

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | India-Russia ties | India Russia

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at UN Headquarters in New York City (Photo: Reuters)

Asserting that it exercises a choice which it believes is in its national interest, India Tuesday said it has no difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment and spare parts in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

"On the military equipment (from Russia), to the best of my knowledge, I don't think in recent months we have faced any particular problems in terms of servicing and spare parts supply of equipment that we have got in the past from Russia," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Where we get our military equipment and platforms from, that's not an issue, honestly, which is a new issue or an issue which has particularly changed because of geopolitical tensions," he said.

India, he noted, looks at possibilities across the world. "We look at the quality of technology, the quality of capability, the terms on which that particular equipment is offered, and we exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest," Jaishankar said.

In the last 15 years, for example, India has actually procured a lot from the United States, he said. "If you may consider, for example, aircraft the C-17, the C-130, the P-8, or the Apache helicopter or the Chinooks or the Howitzers, the M777 Howitzers we have done so from France when we recently bought their Rafale aircraft. We have done so from Israel," the minister noted.

"So, we have a tradition of multi-sourcing and for us, how to get the optimal deal from a competitive situation is really what this is all about," Jaishankar said in response to a question.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 07:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.