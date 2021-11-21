No end to stir till laws repealed, tractor march on Nov 29 as planned: SKM

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the govenrment's plan to repeal the three controversial farm laws in the winter session of Parliament, the core committee of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday that it is going ahead with the tractor march to the Parliament house on November 29 that it had planned earlier the session, according to a report by the Times of India.

The farmers are also planning to put down the list of their demands in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Apart from the formal repeal of the laws, the farmers are also demanding legislation on Minimum Support Prices, and withdrawal of the police cases against many of the protesters, reports NDTV. The formal cancellation of the three laws can take place only when the Winter Session of the Parliament begins on November 29.

"We have discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. The pre-decided programmes of the SKM (Sanyukta Kisam Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers) will continue as it is," Balbir Singh Rajewal at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, was reported as telling NDTV.

