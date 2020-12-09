No hope from President Kovind on new farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh

-
ALSO READ
Digvijaya Singh held remote control of ex-MP CM Nath: Scindia
New farm laws an attack on the soul of every farmer: Rahul Gandhi
SAD delegation to meet President over passage of farm bills in Parliament
'Black' ordinances of govt fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi
Will pass resolution or Bill in Assembly to counter farm laws: Amarinder
-
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Central farm laws.
"A delegation of 24 political parties is going to meet the President today regarding the anti-farmer laws. I don't have any hope from his majesty. These 24 political parties should also discuss with all the groups under NDA who are with the farmers. Nitishji should mount pressure on Modiji," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws.
"A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind on December 9 at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, a DMK leader and a CPI leader and others" Yechury told ANI.
"Rashtrapati Bhawan has said that due to COVID-19 protocol, not more than five leaders are allowed to meet the President. We have asked for relaxation in the norms for all the representatives of the 11 signatories on the letter against these laws," he added.
Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh had yesterday slammed RSS while opposing the agricultural law, saying that RSS is not a registered organisation neither they have any membership, however, it is the most powerful organisation without any accountability.
"Why are they silent today? We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat if Modiji is not listening to the farmers' union and farmers, then the Sangh should stop supporting Modiji. BJP is looting the country, all they care about is triple talaq, love-jihad, NCR," said Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU