Trump signs executive order prioritising Covid-19 vaccine for Americans
Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama, said Jammu and Kashmir Police

ANI  |  General News 

Srinagar: Police personnel chase protestors who were throwing stones at them after an encounter between security forces and militants at Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
File photo of an encounter between security persons and militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter started in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama. The police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

First Published: Wed, December 09 2020. 08:44 IST

